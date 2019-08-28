SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreve Memorial Library wants to help you learn to code.

Coding workshops for children, teens and adults will be held at several Shreve Memorial Library branches throughout the month of September, introducing attendees to programming languages such as Scratch and Python. Participation in the coding classes are free and open to the public.

Beginning Thursday, September 5, children at the Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue, can participate in a 4-part Coding in Scratch workshop. The workshops will be held September 5, September 12, September 20, and September 26 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day and are designed for children ages 8 to 15.

Seating for the Coding in Scratch workshops is limited. To register, please call (318) 425-3630.

Teens can also learn to code using Scratch, Minecraft and other programs throughout the month. The North Caddo Branch, located at 615 North Pine Street in Vivian, hosts Teens in 3D each Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Teens, age 11 and older, can explore a variety of apps, tech, coding and other cools things happening at the library.

On Wednesday, September 11, the Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch will teach teens the basics of coding using Minecraft. The Teen Hang: Coding Minecraft program will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The program is open to youth age 11 to 17. The Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch is located at 2105 Hollywood Avenue.

The North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street, will also host a teen coding program. Teen Space: Get Techy with Scratch will take place on Wednesday, September 18 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Teens and tweens age 10 to 17 are invited to learn beginner coding techniques using Scratch.

Adults are also invited to learn to code at Shreve Memorial Library. Beginning Tuesday, September 3, the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch will host Coding Club for Adults: Learn Python every Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

To register for the class, please call (318) 687-6824. The Hamilton/South Caddo Branch is located at 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

For more information about these and other Shreve Memorial Library programs, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.