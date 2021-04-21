NASA, SpaceX reschedule Thursday’s launch for Friday at 5:49 a.m. EDT

HOUSTON/NEXSTAR (CW39) NASA and Space X are delaying Thursday’s launch to the International Space Station until Friday, due to unfavorable weather conditions.
NASA and SpaceX now are targeting 5:49 a.m. EDT Friday, April 23, for the launch of the agency’s Crew-2 mission to the International Space Station due to unfavorable weather conditions along the flight path on Thursday.
Although conditions around the launch site were expected to be favorable for liftoff, mission teams also must consider conditions along the flight path and recovery area in the unlikely event of a launch escape.
For a launch April 23, the U.S. Space Force 45th Weather Squadron predicts a 90% chance of favorable weather conditions at the launch pad for liftoff of the Crew-2 mission based on Falcon 9 Crew Dragon launch weather criteria. Conditions also are expected to improve along the flight path and recovery area for the mission. The primary weather concerns for the launch area will be liftoff winds.
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-2 mission coverage is as follows (all times Eastern):
CANCELLED:
Wednesday, April 21 8:30 a.m. – Administrator Countdown Clock Briefing with the following participants:
• Steve Jurczyk, acting NASA administrator
• Bob Cabana, Kennedy center director
• Hiroshi Sasaki, vice president and director general, JAXA’s Human Spaceflight Technology Directorate
• Frank de Winne, manager, International Space Station Program, ESA
• NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli
9:15 a.m. – NASA Social Event on the Kennedy Space Center’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.