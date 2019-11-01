Technical issue halts payday for many Capital One customers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A technical issue is causing Capital One customers to not have access to their accounts and not receive their direct deposit paychecks.
The bank took to Twitter Friday morning, confirming technical issues could affect the ability to access accounts and direct deposit for some customers.
Customers started posting to social media Friday morning saying that they are unable to access their accounts and haven’t been paid.
The DownDetector website shows thousands of reports in the last few hours, mostly on the east coast. However, KTAL/KMSS viewers have reached out to report their outages as well.
No word on when this issue will be resolved.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- President Trump stumping GOP contender for Louisiana governor online; bashes incumbent Democrat
- Company incentivizes employees to limit screen time; awards $200 a month
- Newsfeed Now for November 1: The law of emojis, World champion dancer overcomes bullying, soldier surprises 6-year-old daughter
- Researchers paying people to be infected with flu virus
- Texarkana angel tree unveiled earlier this year
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.