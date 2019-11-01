Technical issue halts payday for many Capital One customers

FILE – In this July 16, 2019, file photo, a man walks across the street from a Capital One location in San Francisco. Federal prosecutors say Paige Thompson, the woman accused of hacking Capital One and at least 30 other organizations, is a threat to herself and society, a flight risk and should be kept locked up until her trial. Prosecutors are expected to make their argument for detaining Thompson at a hearing Friday, Aug. 23 in Seattle. Prosecutors say the former software engineer has a history of stalking and threatening to kill people and to get herself killed by police. Her lawyers denied that she is violent. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A technical issue is causing Capital One customers to not have access to their accounts and not receive their direct deposit paychecks.

The bank took to Twitter Friday morning, confirming technical issues could affect the ability to access accounts and direct deposit for some customers.

Capital One is experiencing a technical issue impacting customer money movement, including direct deposits, and the ability for some customers to access accounts. We are actively working to resolve the issue and restore all services. We greatly apologize for the inconvenience. — Capital One (@AskCapitalOne) November 1, 2019

Customers started posting to social media Friday morning saying that they are unable to access their accounts and haven’t been paid.

The DownDetector website shows thousands of reports in the last few hours, mostly on the east coast. However, KTAL/KMSS viewers have reached out to report their outages as well.

No word on when this issue will be resolved.

