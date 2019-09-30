Technology brings wine labels to life

Plenty of great stories have been shared over a bottle of wine. Now those bottles are telling the stories.

Several wineries are using augmented reality to attract wine lovers to their brands. You download an app to your smartphone and allow it to read the special labels.

“The labels are a big part of marketing,” said Virginia Calhoun, Owner of We Olive & Wine Bar. “This is Rabble Wine Company and their wines have that augmented reality to where you hold your phone up to it with the app… it comes to life.”

The wine labels are a big hit with customers at We Olive and Wine Bar in Shreveport.

“It’s kind of contagious. They start sharing it with their friends,” said Calhoun. “The wines are delicious as well but it just makes it a fun experience.”

Vikki Hrody, Associate Professor of Digital Arts at Louisiana State University Shreveport, says augmented reality is something many of us use everyday.

“Instagram, Snapchat, I think all the social media, Facebook,” explained Hrody. “There are lots of avenues in social media that use this.”

Augmented reality makes social media fun and it’s a great tool for marketing. However, one of the most exciting and promising uses for AR may be in education.

“Not all things historical can be shared or touched. You don’t want to go in and rub every artifact with our hands,” shared Hrody. “So being able to capture things through 3-D printing, with augmented reality and VR allows for that experience so children can learn what it’s like to touch certain objects that would are just too precious or fragile to touch.”

She also says the possibilities are endless when it comes to bringing the past to life.

“Being able to walk through spaces that no longer are there but with your smart phone or your tablet, all of a sudden walls emerge, furniture emerges, and you can experience something that’s no longer with us,” said Hrody. “I can almost imagine the Titanic. Anything underwater like that does have a shelf life. So being able to capture that and bring it to life and go underwater and experience the Titanic would be unreal. What a learning experience?”

LSUS is also working on using augmented reality to help new students navigate campus. They will be able to take pictures of buildings and be able to where their classroom is within that building.