SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has identified the teen shot in south Shreveport early Sunday early Sunday morning.

Qwan Jones, 15, of the 7500 block of McArthur Drive, was Shreveport’s sixth homicide of 2022.

According to Shreveport police, he was shot in the chest around 1:30 a.m. Sunday inside a residence in the 400 block of Flournoy-Lucas Road. He was transported to Willis-Knighton South where he was pronounced dead less than a half-hour later.

An autopsy will be performed.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

The shooting is Caddo Parish’s sixth homicide of 2022.