Teen to be tried as adult in attempted murder case

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. has decided to prosecute a Shreveport teenager as an adult in connection with a shooting back in May.

During a hearing on June 12, Caddo Parish Juvenile Court Judge Paul Young found probable cause that 16-year-old Omarion Bradley committed Attempted Second-Degree Murder.

Bradley will be tried in connection with the May 18 attack on 18-year-old Malachi Bates.

The state contends Bradley traveled from Houston to Shreveport and went to Bates’ home with adult co-defendant Letaureion Temple, to take Bates to a party.

The state alleges Bradley later shot Bates 10 times near the intersection of Linwood Ave. and Lucky St. Bates survived the attack.

Bradley will be prosecuted under provisions of the Louisiana Children’s Code, Article 305, which allows a District Attorney to seek jurisdiction of juvenile offenders age 15 or older charged with a number of offenses, including attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, manslaughter, armed robbery, aggravated burglary, forcible or second-degree rape and simple or third-degree rape.

If convicted, Bradley faces imprisonment at hard labor for not less than ten nor more than 50 years without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.