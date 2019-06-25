Temperatures increase as rain decreases. All eyes on some Saharan dust.

Rainfall chances to decrease for the next few days. Temperatures will likely return to more normal levels. Saharan dust expected to increase later in the week.

Tuesday was a partly to mostly cloudy day. Showers and thunderstorms invaded the southern half of the ArkLaTex from the south. This activity will quickly come to an end or move out of the region during Tuesday evening. Expect a party to mostly cloudy sky Tuesday night with lows once again close to normal in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wednesday will see a mix of sunshine and clouds. As upper-level high-pressure develops to the west of the Arklatex, rainfall chances will decrease for the rest of the work week. During this time, expect daytime highs to remain in the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the lower 70s.

Seven day rain potential

A week upper-level disturbance will move across the northern sections of the Gulf of Mexico. This disturbance will bring a slightly higher chance for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms this weekend and early next week. Severe weather is looking doubtful. Models indicate that we will likely experience below normal rainfall in the coming week. Most of the Arklatex will receive amounts of a quarter to a half an inch during the entire week ahead.

Plume of Saharan dust as projected by models for Wednesday evening.

Another thing that we will be watching in the coming days is a plume of dust which has blown off of the Sahara desert and made its way across the Atlantic Ocean. This dust is currently located just to our south and will move into parts of the southern US in the coming days. It will likely be thickest to the east of our area until the disturbance mentioned above brings it westward by the weekend.

Shreveport seven day forecast

Average high and low temperatures for today’s date: 92/71.

— Todd Warren