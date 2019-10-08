Temperatures will heat up before a major cool down on Friday

Tuesday morning started of really cool and nice! Daytime highs warmed up really nice into the upper 70s and lower 80s. You can expect another cool evening with lows dropping into the 50s. Clouds will increase some for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will warm back up into the 80s to around 90 degrees by Thursday.

Our next weather maker comes into focus by Friday. A strong cold front will move into the ArkLaTex. There is a potential to see a few strong thunderstorms along the front. However, timing will be critical with this event. The good news is the stronger dynamics will be further north into the Midwest. Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop into the 40s Saturday morning.

The upcoming weekend is shaping up to be nice. Highs will be comfortable into the 60s and 70s. Moisture levels will begin to increase early next week. An increase of tropical moisture will lead to some scattered showers and storms.

Tuesday

78° / 57°
Clear
Clear 10% 78° 57°

Wednesday

85° / 66°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 85° 66°

Thursday

89° / 70°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 89° 70°

Friday

74° / 48°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 74° 48°

Saturday

67° / 48°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 67° 48°

Sunday

69° / 58°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 69° 58°

Monday

79° / 68°
Showers
Showers 40% 79° 68°

78°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

74°

7 PM
Clear
0%
74°

69°

8 PM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

9 PM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

10 PM
Clear
0%
66°

64°

11 PM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

12 AM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

1 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

2 AM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

3 AM
Clear
0%
60°

60°

4 AM
Clear
10%
60°

59°

5 AM
Clear
10%
59°

58°

6 AM
Clear
10%
58°

58°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
58°

59°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
59°

64°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
64°

70°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

74°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

78°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

82°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

84°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

