Temperatures will heat up before a major cool down on Friday

Tuesday morning started of really cool and nice! Daytime highs warmed up really nice into the upper 70s and lower 80s. You can expect another cool evening with lows dropping into the 50s. Clouds will increase some for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will warm back up into the 80s to around 90 degrees by Thursday.

Lows on Wednesday

Our next weather maker comes into focus by Friday. A strong cold front will move into the ArkLaTex. There is a potential to see a few strong thunderstorms along the front. However, timing will be critical with this event. The good news is the stronger dynamics will be further north into the Midwest. Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop into the 40s Saturday morning.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The upcoming weekend is shaping up to be nice. Highs will be comfortable into the 60s and 70s. Moisture levels will begin to increase early next week. An increase of tropical moisture will lead to some scattered showers and storms.

The next seven days

The next seven days in Texarkana

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.