Tenth anniversary of six teens who drowned in the Red River

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s been ten years since six teens drowned in the Red River. 13-year-old Takeitha Warner with brothers Jamarcus Warner and JaTavious Warner both 14 and 17 drowned alongside 18-year-old Litrelle Stewart, 17-year-old LaDairus and 15-year-old Latevin trying to save their cousin DeKendrix Warner.

It was August 2nd, 2010, when the teens were wading off a sandbar near Clyde Fant Pkwy. None of the teens could swim.

Members of the Warner family attended Praise Temple Church at the time, and Bishop L. Lawrence Brandon remembers getting the phone call about the events that day.

“My heart dropped and then I was further bothered to receive the devastating news that it was six children as they were going in one after another to save the other,” said Bishop Brandon.

A family hour was held for all six teens at his church before the three Warner teens life were celebrated in their homegoing.

A year after the drownings, Project Swim became a program offering free swimming lessons. Since the program’s inception, all surviving members of Warner and Stewart families, who lost family members in the 2010 incident, have learned to swim.

“It was just a horrible event, but I’m grateful that out of that good comes. Out of that many children were offered free swimming lessons and were encouraged to take swimming lessons. Those who couldn’t afford swimming lessons, there’s some that sponsored them,” said Bishop Brandon.

Since the City of Shreveport pools were closed due to COVID-19, Project Swim was suspended for the 2020 year.

