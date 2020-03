SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Waskom, Texas man will spend the next 28 years in prison after admitting his role in the death of a Shreveport man back in 2017.

Demarcus Dejuan Bradley, 29, of Waskom, Texas, pleaded guilty on Thursday in Caddo District Court to the shooting death of Markzalous Lewis, inside a residence on Catherine Street, in Shreveport.