TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Bowie County Family Health Center is offering the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to anyone ages six months and older.

The clinic also has Johnson & Johnson vaccines for ages 18 years and older. The vaccine is free and available to everyone.

Eric Schlotter with Emergency Management says the current strain of COVID seems to be more contagious than past strains.

“We’re seeing a steady increase in the number of cases. There are individuals, unfortunately, that are needing to be hospitalized, but those numbers don’t seem to be increasing as fast as they have with previous waves of COVID-19. And there’s a lot of things that could be attributed to, but one of them certainly could be the vaccination rate,” Schlotter said.

The Texarkana Bowie County Family Health Center also offers COVID-19 testing for symptomatic patients.

The clinic sees walk-in patients during the hours listed below. No appointment is required to visit the clinic.

Monday- Thursday 7:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. (closes from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch)

The clinic reopens from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.