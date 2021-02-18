Texarkana Texas Fire Department warns of Carbon Monoxide poisoning

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS)- Texarkana Texas Fire Officials say calls have risen for checkups regarding carbon monoxide scares they’re urging locals to stay warm but do it in a safe way.

“Having a grill or you know some people will use gas stoves to heat their homes and you know it’s very dangerous, cause its nothing there to let it out of the home and it’s giving off carbon monoxide as those flames are burning,” said Assistant Fire Chief, Chris Black.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless colorless gas and officials say inhaling it can be deadly. According to Black, some warning signs are overall bad feelings, headaches, and possible nausea.

Officials warn you not to sit inside of your car in an enclosed area to keep warm.

“It feels good but really if you don’t have electricity or properly working gas heat, layers of clothes blankets put on clothes and stuff. It’s not the best way to stay warm in this climate but it’s a lot safer,” said Black.

Generators should be used outside away from doors and windows. Fireplaces and space heaters should be given room to breathe.

“The safest way to do it at home, like if you have a gas heating appliance on your stove or heater anything like, is to have it checked by a professional to make sure it’s operating correctly and efficiently,” said Black.

Carbon monoxide detectors are encouraged.