Texarkana man charged with capital murder in deadly triple shooting

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana man has been charged in connection with a deadly triple shooting at a local apartment complex.

According to the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office 18-year-old Justin Wilson was formally charged with two counts of capital murder in the shooting deaths of 45-year-old Scott Wiegmann and 36-year-old Reginald Davis.

Wilson is accused of fatally shooting Wiegmann and Davis at the Shangri-La Apartment Complex in the 2000 block of East 24th St. back on Aug. 28.

Wilson is also accused of shooting 24-year-old Lajhonta Collier who was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Detectives arrested Wilson the following day after he was located in Lewisville, Arkansas.

If convicted, Wilson will face life without parole or death by lethal injection.

Wilson was also charged with Attempted Capital Murder, Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault.

Attempted Capital Murder and Aggravated Robbery are both punishable by 10 to 40 years or life in prison. Aggravated Assault is punishable by up to six years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

Officials with the Miller Co. Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said they are also seeking a firearm punishment enhancement and another punishment enhancement due to a child being nearby when the shooting occurred.

Wilson is currently being held in the Miller Co. Jail on a $1 million bond.

