Texarkana Mayors and City Leaders compete in friendly competition for hunger relief

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Mayors and City Leaders on both sides of the state line gathered for a friendly competition packing food boxes on Thursday afternoon.

Texarkana, Arkansas won against Texarkana, Texas by two boxes with a total of 52. This comes ahead of the big mobile food pantry on December 16th hosted by Harvest Regional Food Bank at The Four States Fairgrounds, 3700 E 50th St. in Texarkana Arkansas, starting at 8:00 a.m.

” You know it’s a great feeling always being a winner, but you know the Texarkana Community was a winner today. For us to be able to bring both of our boards and both mayors together to be able to provide these meals for all of the families,” said Mayor Allen Brown.

Executive Director, Camille Wrinkle says the idea of having the mayors pack the last boxes ahead of this year’s local mobile food pantry targeting the Texarkana Community is all fun and games in the name of Hunger Relief.

“With the COVID crisis and the impact that it has had on our neighbors we really saw a spike in the need, and a need for us to do those mobile pantries right here in our own backyard,” said Wrinkle.

According to Wrinkle, this is the first year is the first time Harvest Regional Food Bank has held mobile pantries in Texarkana; giving away 3,000 boxes at each event. The boxes are packed with canned food, fresh produce, and meat.

Wrinkle says there has been a great need in the entire 10 county area the group serves.

“Our distribution has actually gone up over a million pounds compared to this time last year, and we are not even quite near the end. Last year, we distributed a little over three million pounds but this year we are close to over four million pounds that’s going out to the community,” said Wrinkle.