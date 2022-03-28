TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana have made an arrest in connection with a shootout in a shopping center parking lot shooting Friday evening that wounded an innocent bystander.

According to police, 21-year-old Latavion Larry is behind bars charged with deadly conduct following his arrest on a warrant issued over the weekend. TTPD says Detective Cliff Harris was able to identify him as one of the shooters using video from cameras at nearby businesses. Larry was booked into the Bi-State Jail and his bond is set at $1 million.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Friday. Officers responding to reports of shots being fired in the Oaklawn Village Shopping Center parking lot arrived to find a 33-year-old man who had been struck in the chest by a stray bullet from the gunfight 50 yards away while he and his wife were getting ice from a self-serve machine in the parking lot.

He was taken to CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital, where police say he is now in stable condition.

Texarkana detectives are still investigating and trying to identify the second shooter. They ask people if they have information to call at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.