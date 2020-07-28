1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — One person is dead and another was seriously injured following a head-on crash this morning in Texarkana.

The accident happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday on Summerhill Rd.

According to Texarkana, Texas Police, a woman in her 20s was traveling northbound in a grey Ford Focus when she drifted into the southbound lane and collided head-on with a white GMC pickup truck.

The woman identified in the crash is 24-year-old woman, Nicole Burnett, died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 61-year-old man, Harry Cogell, was taken to CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said they don’t expect any charges, but the crash is still under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.