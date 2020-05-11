1,000 Texarkana families to receive food in mass distribution event

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Harvest Regional Food Bank will feed 1,000 families during its largest one-day food distribution event in Texarkana.

The food bank will be distributing emergency food boxes at 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 13 at Four States Fair Arena on 3700 E 50th St.

Distribution will last until 12 p.m. or until all boxes have been distributed.

Residents should enter from the 50th S. Entrance at Hwy 245/Four States Fair Pkwy in front of Bobby Ferguson Park (by the gazebo).

Distribution is limited to one box per household and 2 households per vehicle.

CEO/Executive Director Camille Coker Wrinkle said, “With the recent rise in hunger, it’s more important than ever that Harvest meet the needs of our foodinsecure families where they are. This is by far the largest one-day distribution we’ve ever hosted, but our goal is to continue making sure families have the food they need, even during this challenging time.”

With CDC precautions and recommendations against the Coronavirus still in place, Harvest is taking every measure to ensure the safety of its staff, volunteers and recipients.

Mobile pantries are now operating as “drive-thru” distributions, with food boxes being loaded directly into vehicles. You will not be allowed to exit the vehicle or park to pick up food.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.