Days after dying wish granted, 11-year-old “Super J” gets his wings

BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – An 11-year-old boy battling cancer who got his dying wish to spend his last days at a cabin in Broken Bow, Oklahoma has passed away.

Jacob Mendoza, better known as “Super J,” was terminally ill with Stage IV High-Risk Neuroblastoma cancer. We shared his story on Thursday about how he was welcomed by the greater Hotchatown community in McCurtain County with open arms and celebrated with a parade upon his return home to Dallas.

His family says he died early Friday morning, surrounded by family.

“I don’t think anyone can prepare for losing their kid but I feel like my head is prepared for it but my heart’s not,” said Andrea Ponce, Jacob’s mom.

When Jacob’s cancer came back more aggressively in July of 2019, his mother created a Facebook page called “Cards for Super J”. This was a way for friends and family to share uplifting messages.

Now, friends, family, and people of the community are sharing their favorite “Super J” moments in remembrance of Jacob’s life.

The family has a GoFundMe set up. According to Debbie Carver, Coordinator for the “All to Win Foundation”, four cents of every dollar goes towards childhood cancer research.

The KTAL Team extends our condolences to the family during this time. Thank you for allowing us to share Jacob’s last moments.

Jacob and his mom Andrea

