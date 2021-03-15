12-year-old, 14-year-old arrested after crashing SUV into Texarkana restaurant

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A 12-year-old and a 14-year-old were arrested after they crashed an SUV into a fast-food restaurant Monday morning in Texarkana.

The accident happened around 3 a.m. at the Kentucky Fried Chicken in the 2800 block of New Boston Rd.

According to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, a 12-year-old girl along with a 14-year-old friend, had taken the grandmother’s SUV without her knowledge to go riding around with boys. The 12-year-old was allegedly driving too fast when she lost control as she tried to turn off of Robison Rd. and slammed into the restaurant.

TTPD investigators said no one was hurt in the crash and and there was no major damage to the building.

The girls were booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.