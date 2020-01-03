13 flu deaths reported in Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL) — The number of deaths in Arkansas due to the flu continues to grow.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 13 deaths have now been reported this season.

One of those deaths happened at an Arkansas nursing home. The CDC has reported a total of 22 pediatric deaths nationwide this season.

Since September 29, 2019, 5,800 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 1,100 positive tests reported this week.

