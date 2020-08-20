13 new positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Bowie Co.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed 13 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, there are also 56 COVID-19 deaths, 410 recoveries and 395 active cases currently being traced in the county.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Thursday, Aug. 19:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 861

Recoveries – 410

Deaths – 56

Ages

0-18 – 94

19-29 – 142

30-39 – 127

40-49 – 132

50-59 – 122

60-69 – 102

70-79 – 81

80+ 0 – 61

Gender

Male – 383

Female – 478

Cass County reported 7 new positive coronavirus cases bringing the total to 213 cases with 166 recoveries and nine deaths. Cass County currently has 38 active cases.

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

You can find the latest information regarding COVID-19 cases in Bowie County at www.coronatxk.org.