13 new positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Bowie Co.

Texarkana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed 13 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, there are also 56 COVID-19 deaths, 410 recoveries and 395 active cases currently being traced in the county.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Thursday, Aug. 19:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 861

Recoveries – 410
Deaths – 56

Ages

  • 0-18 – 94
  • 19-29 – 142
  • 30-39 – 127
  • 40-49 – 132
  • 50-59 – 122
  • 60-69 – 102
  • 70-79 – 81
  • 80+ 0 – 61

Gender

  • Male – 383
  • Female – 478

Cass County reported 7 new positive coronavirus cases bringing the total to 213 cases with 166 recoveries and nine deaths. Cass County currently has 38 active cases.

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

You can find the latest information regarding COVID-19 cases in Bowie County at www.coronatxk.org.

