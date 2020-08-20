13 new positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Bowie Co.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed 13 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County.
According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, there are also 56 COVID-19 deaths, 410 recoveries and 395 active cases currently being traced in the county.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Thursday, Aug. 19:
Total Cases in Bowie County – 861
Recoveries – 410
Deaths – 56
Ages
- 0-18 – 94
- 19-29 – 142
- 30-39 – 127
- 40-49 – 132
- 50-59 – 122
- 60-69 – 102
- 70-79 – 81
- 80+ 0 – 61
Gender
- Male – 383
- Female – 478
Cass County reported 7 new positive coronavirus cases bringing the total to 213 cases with 166 recoveries and nine deaths. Cass County currently has 38 active cases.
The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.
You can find the latest information regarding COVID-19 cases in Bowie County at www.coronatxk.org.