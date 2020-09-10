13 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Bowie Co.
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed 13 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County.
According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, this is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Thursday, Sept. 10:
- Total cases – 1,059
- Deaths – 71
- Recoveries – 643
- Active cases – 345
Ages
- 0-18 – 116
- 19-29 – 171
- 30-39 – 141
- 40-49 – 148
- 50-59 – 142
- 60-69 – 131
- 70-79 – 109
- 80+ 0 – 88
Gender
- Male – 453
- Female – 593
Today health officials reported 4 new positive COVID-19 cases in Cass County.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Thursday, Sept. 10:
- Total cases – 271
- Deaths – 12
- Recoveries – 236
- Active cases – 23
The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.
