13 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Bowie Co.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed 13 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, this is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Thursday, Sept. 10:

Total cases – 1,059

Deaths – 71

Recoveries – 643

Active cases – 345

Ages

0-18 – 116

19-29 – 171

30-39 – 141

40-49 – 148

50-59 – 142

60-69 – 131

70-79 – 109

80+ 0 – 88

Gender

Male – 453

Female – 593

Today health officials reported 4 new positive COVID-19 cases in Cass County.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Thursday, Sept. 10:

Total cases – 271

Deaths – 12

Recoveries – 236

Active cases – 23

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

