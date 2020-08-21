16 new positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Bowie Co.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The number of positive coronavirus cases continues to rise in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, 16 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported today bringing the total to 877. There are also 56 deaths, 414 recoveries and 407 active cases currently being traced in the county.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Friday, Aug. 21:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 877

Recoveries – 414

Deaths – 56

Ages

0-18 – 97

19-29 – 144

30-39 – 129

40-49 – 134

50-59 – 125

60-69 – 106

70-79 – 81

80+ 0 – 61

Gender

Male – 390

Female – 487

Cass County reported 5 new positive coronavirus cases bringing the total to 218 cases with 171 recoveries and nine deaths. Cass County currently has 38 active cases.

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

You can find the latest information regarding COVID-19 cases in Bowie County at www.coronatxk.org.

