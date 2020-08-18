17 new positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Bowie Co.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed 17 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, there are also 392 recoveries and 394 active COVID-19 cases currently being traced in the county.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Tuesday, Aug. 18:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 842

Recoveries – 392

Deaths – 56

Ages

0-18 – 91

19-29 – 140

30-39 – 125

40-49 – 128

50-59 – 121

60-69 – 96

70-79 – 80

80+ 0 – 61

Gender

Male – 375

Female – 467

Cass County reported 4 new positive coronavirus cases bringing the total to 203 cases with 161 recoveries and nine deaths. Cass County currently has 33 active cases.

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

Free COVID-19 testing will take place from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 19 at the Bowie-Texarkana Health Department on 902 W. 12th St. in Texarkana. Register at gogettested.com or on-site. No symptoms required. For questions about testing call (903) 255-5560.

You can find the latest information regarding COVID cases in Bowie County at www.coronatxk.org.

