BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Two people from Northwest Arkansas were killed in a crash late Sunday afternoon in Bowie County when their pickup ran into the back of a stopped 18-wheeler, according to state police.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday on IH 30 about 16 miles west of New Boston.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 2021 Kenworth truck-tractor towing a trailer was stopped in traffic due to another crash when it was struck from behind by a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by 57-year-old Joseph Raines.

State police say Jones Raines was unable to stop the pickup truck in time.

Both he and his passenger, 56-year-old Dongmei Raines, died at the scene. Neither the driver of the semi, 65-year-old Linda Hardy nor her passenger, 55-year-old Jeffrey Hardey, was injured. Both are from Mena.

The crash remains under investigation by DPS Trooper Chad Turner.

Additional information will be released when it becomes available.