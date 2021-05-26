TTPD: 2 arrested for spray painting cars, houses with racial slurs & sexual drawings in Texarkana

Taylor Carrell, 22, of Bloomberg and Charlie Dillard Jr., 17, are charged with felony criminal mischief over $2,500 after vandalizing cars and a house. (Photo: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Police say they arrested two men for allegedly spray-painting sexual drawings and racial slurs on several cars and a house in Texarkana over the weekend.

Taylor Carrell, 22, of Bloomberg and Charlie Dillard Jr., 17, of Longview is charged with felony criminal mischief over $2,500 after vandalizing cars and a house, according to the Texarkana Texas Police Department.

Police received a call around 1:30 a.m Sunday about vandalism to a car in the Highland Park neighborhood. When they arrived at the scene, they learned that someone had spray-painted some disgusting sexual drawings and racial comments all over the victim’s car.

TTPD says as officers were checking the area to see if they could find a suspect, they found at least 10 other cars and a house that had similar messages spray painted on them too. Police later found out that there were also several more vehicles on the Arkansas side that had the same thing done to them.

After learning they were subjects in an investigation, Carrell and Dillard turned themselves in and were booked into the Bi-State Jail on their charges. Both were released on Monday afternoon after each posting a $30,000 bond.