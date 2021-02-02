2 charged with stealing sound equipment from East Texas church

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two people have been charged with felony crimes in connection to breaking into a church and stealing thousands of dollars worth of sound equipment.

Lee Gonzales, and Santa Guadalupe “Lupe” Lozada, both 34, are being held in Titus County jail.

Sheriff’s investigators believe others also were involved in the burglary, said information from the department.

During the weekend of Jan. 23-24, burglars stole amplifiers, speakers and musical accessories from Iglesia Manantial Decristo, a church in Farmers Branch.

Titus County Sheriff’s Office investigators with sound equipment stolen from a church.

Titus County SO investigators Lt. Chris Bragg and Sgt. Craig Brown traced the stolen equipment to several businesses in Tyler that provided information leading to the arrests of Gonzales and Lozada.

Gonzalez and Lozada are being held without bail. They were under indictment for other felonies at the time of the church burglary, the announcement said.

Investigators were able to return the stolen sound equipment back to the church.