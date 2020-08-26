2 more COVID-19 deaths, 13 new positive cases confirmed in Bowie Co.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Two more people have died from the coronavirus and 13 new positive cases have been confirmed in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, there are also 420 recoveries and 452 active cases currently being traced in the county.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Wednesday, Aug. 26:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 936

Recoveries – 420

Deaths – 64

Ages

0-18 – 104

19-29 – 154

30-39 – 135

40-49 – 140

50-59 – 132

60-69 – 114

70-79 – 91

80+ 0 – 65

Gender

Male – 413

Female – 523

Cass County reported 2 new positive coronavirus cases bringing the total to 229 cases with 178 recoveries and nine deaths. Cass County currently has 42 active cases.

You can find the latest information regarding COVID-19 cases in Bowie County at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

