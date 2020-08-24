The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

2 more people die from COVID-19 in Bowie Co., number of positive cases tops 900

Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — More people have died from the coronavirus in Bowie County and now the number of positive cases has topped 900.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, two COVID-19 deaths and 27 new positive cases were reported today. There are also 418 recoveries and 432 active cases currently being traced in the county.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Monday, Aug. 24:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 904

  • Recoveries – 418
  • Deaths – 58

Ages

  • 0-18 – 99
  • 19-29 – 147
  • 30-39 – 130
  • 40-49 – 138
  • 50-59 – 131
  • 60-69 – 110
  • 70-79 – 86
  • 80+ 0 – 63

Gender

  • Male – 399
  • Female – 487

Cass County reported 7 new positive coronavirus cases bringing the total to 225 cases with 171 recoveries and nine deaths. Cass County currently has 45 active cases.

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

You can find the latest information regarding COVID-19 cases in Bowie County at www.coronatxk.org.

