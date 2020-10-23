2 Texarkana men wanted for allegedly damaging ATM they attempted to steal from credit union

Shamarcus King, 25, and Javeon Harris, 19, are wanted for felony criminal mischief for their alleged part in a botched attempt to steal an ATM on September 30.

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — Texarkana Texas police are searching for two men who got are suspected of being a part of a “botched” plan to steal an ATM from a federal credit union in late September.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, 25-year-old Shamarcus King and 19-year-old Javeon Harris are wanted for felony criminal mischief over $30,000.

It happened at the TexAr Federal Credit Union on September 30. TTPD says King and Harris attempted to steal an ATM and instead of getting any money, they completely destroyed it in the process.

“For all their effort, they pretty much sucked as thieves because they didn’t get away with a single penny,” TTPD said in a Facebook post Friday morning.

“They knew that they had to get in and get out in just a couple of minutes, but things weren’t working quite like they planned. When they realized that their get rich quick scheme was falling apart faster than a granola bar, they decided that they better get out of there before the cops showed up – but they’d already waited too late.”

Police say Officer Daniel Linn got to the scene just as the men were trying to leave, and he pursued after them. After going just a few blocks with Linn right behind them, the driver suddenly stopped just long enough for King and Harris to jump out of the car and run away, but then he was quickly off to the races again.

The driver was arrested after he eventually pulled over about a mile down the road. Officers searched the neighborhood that night but never found the guys who bailed out of the car.

“They probably thought that they’d gotten away with it but didn’t count on Detective D.E. Evans being assigned the case,” said TTPD.

“He has been working hard on it since that morning and wasn’t about to give up. This week, he got the break in the case he was looking for and now had the evidence to show that King and Harris were the other men involved and got felony warrants for both of them.”

Because there was no money stolen from the ATM, TTPD says King and Harris could only be charged for damaging the machine. However, because of the high dollar amount of that, it still wound up being a felony.

If anyone has information about King and Harris, or knows where they are, please contact TTPD at

(903) 798-3116.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.