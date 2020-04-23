20 Texarkana nonprofits to participate in East Texas giving day

TEXARKANA, Texas(KTAL/KMSS)- Twenty Texarkana nonprofits are participating in East Texas Giving Day on April 28.

The online event will allow the community to make donations to nonprofit organizations across East Texas.

According to President, Kyle Penny, of East Texas Communities Foundation due to COVID19 a lot of organizations had to cancel their spring fundraisers that would have normally brought in majority of funding for their service.

“They’re serving many more people who are out of work, that have disruptions in their income and their activities,” said Penny.

Local nonprofit, HandsOn Texarkana says with the COVID19 pandemic they have lost money and had to cancel fundraiser events. They now have a goal of $10,000 with $5,0000 of matching funds.

Local nonprofits participating in East Texas Giving Day include:

For the Sake of One

Caddo Area Council

Evergreen Life Services

Habitat for Humanity

HandsOn Texarkana

Harvest Regional Food Bank

Just Love and Kindness

Lancer Legacy Ranch

Northeast Texas CASA

Randy Sams’ Outreach Shelter

Rock Solid Resource Center

Runnin’ WJ Ranch

St. James Day School

Susan G. Komen

Texarkana College Foundation

Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council

Texarkana Symphony Orchestra

Texas A&M University-Texarkana Foundation Endowed Scholarship Fund

United Way of Greater Texarkana