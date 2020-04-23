20 Texarkana nonprofits to participate in East Texas giving day

TEXARKANA, Texas(KTAL/KMSS)- Twenty Texarkana nonprofits are participating in East Texas Giving Day on April 28.
The online event will allow the community to make donations to nonprofit organizations across East Texas.
According to President, Kyle Penny, of East Texas Communities Foundation due to COVID19 a lot of organizations had to cancel their spring fundraisers that would have normally brought in majority of funding for their service.
“They’re serving many more people who are out of work, that have disruptions in their income and their activities,” said Penny.
Local nonprofit, HandsOn Texarkana says with the COVID19 pandemic they have lost money and had to cancel fundraiser events. They now have a goal of $10,000 with $5,0000 of matching funds.
Local nonprofits participating in East Texas Giving Day include:
For the Sake of One
Caddo Area Council
Evergreen Life Services
Habitat for Humanity
HandsOn Texarkana
Harvest Regional Food Bank
Just Love and Kindness
Lancer Legacy Ranch
Northeast Texas CASA
Randy Sams’ Outreach Shelter
Rock Solid Resource Center
Runnin’ WJ Ranch
St. James Day School
Susan G. Komen
Texarkana College Foundation
Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council
Texarkana Symphony Orchestra
Texas A&M University-Texarkana Foundation Endowed Scholarship Fund
United Way of Greater Texarkana