2020 census topic of discussion at joint city meeting

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Leaders from both sides of the state line gathered on Monday for a joint city meeting to discuss the upcoming census.



City planners said the official census kicks off on April 1 and everyone is highly encouraged to take part. “The most asked question is, can I trust it? And the answer is yes, all your information is protected, all the questions are very easy to answer and it’s not as intrusive as a lot of people think it is,” said Texarkana, Texas spokesperson Holden Fleming.



People can fill out their information online, by phone or by mail. City officials said every year, the federal government uses the data to determine how to spend hundreds of millions of dollars.



You can find a copy of the questions that will be asked on the census at https://2020census.gov/.