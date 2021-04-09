2021 brings record opening for Four States Fair & Rodeo

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Four States Fair and Rodeo will wrap up this Sunday in Texarkana, and organizers said it’s already been a record-breaking event.

Thousands showed up for last week’s opening day and organizers hope for big crowds this weekend, as well.



Rodeo events are set to take place the nights of Friday, April 9th, and Saturday, April 10th.



All of the action wraps up this Sunday evening, April 11th, at the Four States Fairgrounds in Texarkana, Arkansas. “Historically, a Friday’s been in the 900’s, under a thousand, on an opening Friday, and we hit 3,000, right at the 3,000 mark this year. So, we were real excited about that,” said Four States Fairgrounds CEO Brent Talley.



Gates open at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 9th, 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 10th, and 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 11’th. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for children.



Historically, the fair has been held in September, but Talley said they’re looking to keep the fair in the month of April for 2022.