26 new positive COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths reported in Bowie Co.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Bowie and Cass Counties continue to see an increase in the number of new positive coronavirus cases and deaths.
According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, 26 new cases were were reported since Wednesday, Nov. 4 along with two more deaths.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Thursday, Nov. 5:
- Total cases – 2,153
- Deaths – 87
- Recoveries – 1,463
- Active Cases – 604
Ages
- 0-18 – 269
- 19-29 – 302
- 30-39 – 261
- 40-49 – 311
- 50-59 – 339
- 60-69 – 282
- 70-79 – 226
- 80+ 0 – 163
Gender
- Male – 959
- Female – 1,194
Meanwhile, Cass County has confirmed 11 new positive COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, Nov. 3 along with one more death.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Thursday, Nov. 5:
- Total cases – 578
- Deaths – 26
- Recoveries – 485
- Active cases – 67
Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.
There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.
The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.
