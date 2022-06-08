TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Arkansas have arrested a second person connected to a late March shooting that left a man critically wounded.

According to the police, 18-year-old Keylin Wilson was arrested Tuesday on felony warrants. He is charged with battery in the first degree, commercial burglary, and residential burglary and booked into the Miller County Jail awaiting court procedures.

Wilson’s battery in the first-degree charge stems from a March 30 shooting in the 700 block of Artesian Street that left one man fighting for his life in the intensive care unit. Officers found the victim lying on the ground bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.

Wilson is the second arrest in connection with the shooting. Police arrested Steven Heinrich Jr. of Texarkana, Texas on April 1 on charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle causing death or serious physical injury to another person, and first-degree battery.