4 more COVID-19 deaths, 19 new positive cases confirmed in Bowie Co.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The death toll from COVID-19 and the number of new positive cases continue to climb in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, four COVID-19 deaths and 19 new positive cases were reported today. There are also 419 recoveries and 441 active cases currently being traced in the county.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Tuesday, Aug. 25:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 923

Recoveries – 419

Deaths – 62

Ages

0-18 – 100

19-29 – 152

30-39 – 134

40-49 – 139

50-59 – 132

60-69 – 112

70-79 – 89

80+ 0 – 65

Gender

Male – 405

Female – 518

Cass County reported 2 new positive coronavirus cases bringing the total to 227 cases with 178 recoveries and nine deaths. Cass County currently has 40 active cases.

You can find the latest information regarding COVID-19 cases in Bowie County at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

