51 COVID-19 deaths, 4 new positive cases confirmed in Bowie Co.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A total of 51 people have now died from the coronavirus and 4 new positive cases have been confirmed in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, there are also 323 recoveries and 409 active COVID-19 cases currently being traced in the county.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Wednesday, Aug. 12:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 783

  • Recoveries – 323
  • Deaths – 51

Ages

  • 0-18 – 87
  • 19-29 – 123
  • 30-39 – 118
  • 40-49 – 119
  • 50-59 – 116
  • 60-69 – 88
  • 70-79 – 75
  • 80+ 0 – 57

Gender

  • Male – 342
  • Female – 441

Cass County reported a total to 185 cases with 128 recoveries. Cass County currently has 49 active cases.

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

New data has been added to coronatxk.org, so please take a look for more information regarding COVID cases in Bowie County.

Free COVID-19 testing has been extended for one more week from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, August 10-15. Register at gogettested.com or on-site. No symptoms required. For questions about testing call (903) 255-5560.

