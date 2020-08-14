53 COVID-19 deaths, 22 new positive cases confirmed in Bowie Co.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A total of 53 people have now died from the coronavirus and 22 new positive cases have been confirmed in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, there are also 375 recoveries and 377 active COVID-19 cases currently being traced in the county.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Friday, Aug. 14:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 805

Recoveries – 375

Deaths – 53

Ages

0-18 – 88

19-29 – 128

30-39 – 118

40-49 – 124

50-59 – 119

60-69 – 92

70-79 – 77

80+ 0 – 59

Gender

Male – 354

Female – 451

Cass County reported a total to 193 cases with 137 recoveries and nine deaths. Cass County currently has 47 active cases.

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

New data has been added to www.coronatxk.org, so please take a look for more information regarding COVID cases in Bowie County.

Free COVID-19 testing will take place from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 at the Bowie-Texarkana Health Department on 902 W. 12th Street Texarkana. Register at gogettested.com or on-site. No symptoms required. For questions about testing call (903) 255-5560.

