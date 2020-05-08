55 people to be laid off from steel manufacturing plant in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) During these unprecedented times, another East Texas company is laying off 55 people.

U.S. Steet Tubular Products in Hughes Springs notified the Texas Workforce Commission of the layoffs on the first day of May.

All companies are required by the state to file the notice with the TWC.

This comes as the unemployment rate hits 14.7%, the highest since the Great Depression.

Just over a week ago, more jobs in the industrial sector were terminated.

Halliburton, the largest employer in the city of Kilgore, decided to close their facility there, and move operations to Bossier City, Louisiana.

According to the Kilgore Mayor Ronnie Spradlin, 243 employees were laid off in that closure.