56 COVID-19 deaths, 20 new positive cases confirmed in Bowie Co.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A total of 56 people have now died from the coronavirus and 20 new positive cases have been confirmed in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, there are also 382 recoveries and 387 active COVID-19 cases currently being traced in the county.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Monday, Aug. 17:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 825

Recoveries – 382

Deaths – 56

Ages

0-18 – 91

19-29 – 135

30-39 – 120

40-49 – 125

50-59 – 120

60-69 – 95

70-79 – 78

80+ 0 – 61

Gender

Male – 366

Female – 459

Cass County reported 6 new positive coronavirus cases bringing the total to 199 cases with 153 recoveries and nine deaths. Cass County currently has 37 active cases.

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

Free COVID-19 testing will take place from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 19 at the Bowie-Texarkana Health Department on 902 W. 12th St. in Texarkana. Register at gogettested.com or on-site. No symptoms required. For questions about testing call (903) 255-5560.

You can find the latest information regarding COVID cases in Bowie County at www.coronatxk.org.

