59 new positive COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths reported in Bowie Co.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The number of new positive coronavirus cases and deaths continues to rise in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, 59 new cases were were reported since Tuesday, Nov. 3 along with five more deaths.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Wednesday, Nov. 4:

Total cases – 2,127

Deaths – 85

Recoveries – 1,450

Active Cases – 592

Ages

0-18 – 264

19-29 – 299

30-39 – 260

40-49 – 305

50-59 – 331

60-69 – 280

70-79 – 226

80+ 0 – 162

Gender

Male – 945

Female – 1,182

Meanwhile, Cass County has confirmed 2 new positive COVID-19 cases since Tuesday, Nov. 3 along with two more deaths.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Wednesday, Nov. 4:

Total cases – 567

Deaths – 25

Recoveries – 483

Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.

There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

