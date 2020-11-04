Tracking COVID-19

59 new positive COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths reported in Bowie Co.

Texarkana

Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The number of new positive coronavirus cases and deaths continues to rise in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, 59 new cases were were reported since Tuesday, Nov. 3 along with five more deaths.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Wednesday, Nov. 4:

  • Total cases – 2,127
  • Deaths – 85
  • Recoveries – 1,450
  • Active Cases – 592

Ages

  • 0-18 – 264
  • 19-29 – 299
  • 30-39 – 260
  • 40-49 – 305
  • 50-59 – 331
  • 60-69 – 280
  • 70-79 – 226
  • 80+ 0 – 162

Gender

  • Male – 945
  • Female – 1,182

Meanwhile, Cass County has confirmed 2 new positive COVID-19 cases since Tuesday, Nov. 3 along with two more deaths.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Wednesday, Nov. 4:

  • Total cases – 567
  • Deaths – 25
  • Recoveries – 483

Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.

There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

