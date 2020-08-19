6 new positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Bowie Co.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed six new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, there are also 56 COVID-19 deaths, 402 recoveries and 390 active cases currently being traced in the county.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Wednesday, Aug. 19:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 848

Recoveries – 402

Deaths – 56

Ages

0-18 – 93

19-29 – 141

30-39 – 125

40-49 – 128

50-59 – 121

60-69 – 98

70-79 – 81

80+ 0 – 61

Gender

Male – 377

Female – 471

Cass County reported 3 new positive coronavirus cases bringing the total to 206 cases with 161 recoveries and nine deaths. Cass County currently has 36 active cases.

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

You can find the latest information regarding COVID cases in Bowie County at www.coronatxk.org.

