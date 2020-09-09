6 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Bowie Co.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed 6 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County.
According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, this is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Wednesday, Sept. 9:
- Total cases – 1,046
- Deaths – 71
- Recoveries – 641
- Active cases – 334
Ages
- 0-18 – 116
- 19-29 – 171
- 30-39 – 141
- 40-49 – 148
- 50-59 – 142
- 60-69 – 131
- 70-79 – 109
- 80+ 0 – 88
Gender
- Male – 453
- Female – 593
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Wednesday, Sept. 9:
- Total cases – 267
- Deaths – 12
- Recoveries – 236
- Active cases – 19
The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.
