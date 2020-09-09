6 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Bowie Co.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed 6 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, this is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Wednesday, Sept. 9:

Total cases – 1,046

Deaths – 71

Recoveries – 641

Active cases – 334

Ages

0-18 – 116

19-29 – 171

30-39 – 141

40-49 – 148

50-59 – 142

60-69 – 131

70-79 – 109

80+ 0 – 88

Gender

Male – 453

Female – 593

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Wednesday, Sept. 9:

Total cases – 267

Deaths – 12

Recoveries – 236

Active cases – 19

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

