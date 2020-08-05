62-year-old cyclist fatally struck by car in E. Texas, TxDPS investigating

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — State troopers are investigating a car crash in Cass County where an Atlanta man was fatally struck by a car while riding his bike Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers were called around 2:47 p.m. to US 59 near FM 3129 about a crash. When troopers arrived at the scene, they learned that 62-year-old Faustino Garcia was riding his bike northbound on US 59 on and a 2020 Nissan Altima was also traveling north on the entrance ramp and merging onto US 59 when the two vehicles crashed.

Troopers say for unknown reasons, Garcia turned in front of the Nissan Altima and was hit by the car, which resulted in his death. Garcia was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Micki Henderson, and his body was taken to Hanner Funeral Home in Atlanta, Texas.

The driver of the Nissan, 31-year-old Stewart Benson of Onaway, Michigan, was not injured.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.