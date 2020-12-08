67-year-old inmate at FCI prison in Texarkana dies from coronavirus

Help Ring the Bell during the Salvation Army 6 Hours of Caring
TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KSHV) — A 67-year-old inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Texarkana has died from the coronavirus, according to the U.S. Department of Justice
Federal Bureau of Prisons.

On Friday, November 13, 67-year-old Ronald Hovey, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in medical isolation. In the following week, Hovey was evaluated by the FCI medical staff for increased shortness of breath. On the same day, Hovey was taken to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

Officials say on Saturday, Nov. 28, Hovey’s condition worsened and he was placed on a ventilator. On Monday, Hovey was pronounced dead by hospital staff. He was sentenced in west Arkansas to a 188-month sentence for aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of a mixture of methamphetamine

Hovey had been in custody at FCI Texarkana since March 5. According to the Bureau of Prisons, FCI Texarkana is a low-security facility that currently houses 837 male offenders.

The Bureau of Prisons will continue to provide daily updates and information on actions related
to COVID-19 at www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp.

Additional information about the Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.

