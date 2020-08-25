6th annual 2020 Twice As Fine Wine festival in Texarkana canceled

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Alzheimer’s Alliance Tri-State Area Board of Directors has decided to officially cancel the 6th annual Twice as Fine Wine festival in Texarkana.

The festival was originally scheduled to happen on Saturday, October 10 at Spring Lake.

“The decision to cancel this event was not made lightly, however, it was made out of an abundance of caution during this time of uncertainty,” said John Ross, Board President.

“The Board believes it is the best decision for the concern and safety of our community.”

The Alzheimer’s Alliance Board of Directors and the Twice as Fine Wine Festival committee says they are truly honored to be recognized in our community as the best fundraising event in Texarkana.

“We are extremely grateful to the City of Texarkana, Texas and the Parks and Recreation Department for working with the Twice as Fine Wine Festival committee these past 6 years and are looking forward to continuing this relationship as we begin planning for the 6th Annual Twice As Fine Wine Festival – please mark your calendars for Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Spring Lake Park.”

“We value the support of our sponsors, merchants, wineries and over 10,000 attendees that have participated in our event,” said Committee Chairs Cathy and Mark Van Herpen.

“As we move forward during these uncharted times, we will work diligently to continue to stay focused on the fundraising purpose of this event – the Alzheimer’s Alliance MISSION – to empower those affected by Alzheimer’s and other related dementias with resources for enhancing their quality of life through education and support.”

