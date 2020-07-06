80 inmates, 5 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Miller County jail

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – 80 inmates and five employees have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Miller County Jail.

Those positive results account for most of the 94 newly confirmed cases reported over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 220. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there 116 active cases in Miller County and 102 considered recovered.

According to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, facility-wide testing was conducted July 2-3 after consultation with the ADH. All inmates and Sheriff’s Complex employees submitted samples over the weekend.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office got the results back, “reflecting that 85 of the approximately 335 tests administered tested positive for the Covid-19 Virus.”

Of those testing positive, the sheriff’s office said all are currently asymptomatic and anyone who develops symptoms will receive additional screening and immediate medical intervention.

“The Arkansas Department of Health, the Miller County Detention Center Medical Director, and the Miller County Detention Center Medical Staff work diligently to implement recommended protocols,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement early Monday afternoon, offering the following list of measures they are continuing to take:

Daily Testing of Inmates / 3 times per day for symptoms, fever, oxygen saturation levels.

*The purpose of Pulse Oximetry is to check how well a heart is pumping oxygen through the body. Daily assignment of masks for inmates / staff.

Increased disinfecting / laundry.

Continued screening of new bookings into MCDC.

Segregation of Positive / Negative tests.

Those protocols, precautions have been in place at the Miller County Sheriff’s Office Complex, and will continue until such recommendations from ADH / CDC are lifted.

Court held at the Miller County Sheriff’s Office Complex may limit public access. Those determinations are at the discretion of the Presiding Judge.

