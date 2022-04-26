TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Miller County and Texarkana, Arkansas are facing a deadline to decide whether and how to consolidate their 911 call centers.

The Arkansas 911 board is working to consolidate call centers across the state to reduce them from 127 Public Safety Answering Points to 77. The goal is to improve service across the state. The board has given Miller County and the city 60 days to come up with a plan concerning the county’s public safety access point system.

There are four options on the table. Miller County could merge with a neighboring county, the city could merge with the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, the county could join the city at the Bi-State Justice Center, or the county’s 911 system could become a stand-alone facility, which means forfeiting all 911 funding.

“If your goal is to update all the PSAPs in the state, what about the counties that only have 7,000 residents that have older 911 systems?” said Miller County Judge Cathy Harrison. “Why are they not consolidating? They don’t have the funds to update, so why are you heeding the larger entities and forcing them to consolidate.”

The county and the city have until June 20 to make a decision.