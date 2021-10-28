911 system down in Texarkana area; police give alternative number to call

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The 911 system in the Texarkana area is currently down.

Texarkana Texas Police said on Facebook that the 911 system for both sides of Texarkana and Bowie County is currently down, along with the non-emergency dispatch number. They ask that anyone who needs police, fire or EMS assistance please call 903-798-3348.

It is not currently known how long the phone service will be out or what the problem is.