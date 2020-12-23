92-year-old Texarkana resident loses home 2 days before birthday from car fire

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Just days before her 93rd birthday, Texarkana resident, Alberta Keel lost her home due to a car fire.

The elderly woman is known to her family as “Aunt Bert” and has lived on West 7th street since the 1950s. On Monday morning, two days before her birthday she went to crank up her car as she normally would before heading into town.

“I did start it but as I went back to the door to go inside the house, I heard kind of a popping sound like a pistol. That made me look back, when I looked back to the car, that was parked in the garage over behind me. I saw a wisp of smoke and I’m looking I said what… and then heard another louder pop, like a pistol it said pow. By that time the flames had started from under the hood. I said oh Jesus,” said Keel.

Keel said she ran out of the house to her next-door neighbor, her niece, and nephew, the flames continued to grow.

“When they got here was one pow, pow and flames going higher it was just you know I’ve never seen nothing like that before,” said Keel.

Firefighters declared her home as unlivable. Aunt Bert lost everything but is thankful for her life as she has raised several generations in her home. Keel says she is blessed and hopes this is a message to everyone to take precautions when you hear any usual noises in your vehicle.

“Have mercy Lord, Just a little bit more I would have been in the car on the highway,” said Keel.

According to family members, Aunt Bert is more of a giver than taker. She doesn’t need anything to be replaced. For her 93rd birthday today, she just wants people to think of Christ.

“To call on the name of Jesus, you celebrating Christmas do you know who you’re talking about,” said Keel.

Her family is more thankful for her life.

“Thank you, Aunt Bert, we love you,” said family members.